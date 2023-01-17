Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens are on the rise following reports that Microsoft might be investing $10 billion into ChatGPT parent OpenAI.

What Happened: According to CoinGecko, Image Generation AI IMGNAI/USD, a token linked to an anime-based AI image generator was up 364%, in the last seven days, trading at $0.00446169 at the time of writing.

Apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD posted 22% gains in a week, while the second largest cryptocurrency Ethereum ETH/USD was up 18%.

Artificial Liquid Intelligence ALI/USD, a decentralized protocol powering Metaverse gained 170% since last week, trading at $0.03482476.

Another AI-based token Singularity NET AGIX/USD, which enables anyone to create and monetize AI services posted 165% gains in a week, trading at $0.171278.

Microsoft Corporation said that it will be incorporating OpenAI's extremely popular AI chatbot ChatGPT into its Azure platform “soon”, extending the collaboration between the two firms as Microsoft contemplates a much bigger investment in OpenAI.

The tech giant also plans to invest $10 billion in OpenAI, according to a report from Semafor. The deal is part of a funding round with other investors involved that would value OpenAI at a whopping $29 billion, Semafor reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Price Action: BTC was trading at $21,135 down 0.42% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

