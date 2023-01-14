GALA Tokens Rises 70% After Tweet Sent By Mistake Announces Dwayne Johnson Partnership

Gala Games GALA/USD posted and then quickly deleted a tweet declaring a partnership with former-WWE star turned actor, and recent “Black Adam” star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, saying it was posted by mistake.

On Jan. 9, blockchain gaming platform Gala tweeted a big announcement regarding a project with Johnson.

The sudden deletion of the tweet seemed at odds with Gala’s obvious enthusiasm shown in their post, which read in part, “As usual, we are not f**king around! We’ve partnered with the Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) and Mark Wahlberg! Two absolutely huge forces in the entertainment industry.”

They explained that Gala users would be able to use QR codes to purchase tickets and receive digital prizes from Netflix.

The news created an immediate response from investors and GALA tokens gained around 70%, rising to around 5 cents, the highest price since September. Then the tweet was deleted without explanation or further reference, and the token dropped 20% to nearly 4 cents. The GALA token has increased to around 4.5 cents at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap.

The tweet explained that users within the Gala ecosystem would be able to scan a QR code to buy movie tickets for Johnson's movies and win digital prizes on Netflix.

Gala Games spoke to CoinDesk, and the company denied the correlation between the deleted announcement and movements in their token price.

Gala said, "The narrative around the increase in Gala token being linked to the 'announcement' of the Hollywood names is false."

The representative seemed to imply the news may just be delayed rather than canceled, stating, "Both The Rock’s company, Seven Bucks, and Mark’s company, Unrealistic Ideas, have contracts for films with Gala."

Further, Gala maintains that the announcement was posted on Twitter by mistake and was intended for a closed Discord group, not shared with the public. They maintain it was meant to be part of a larger conversation about what Gala Film was doing.

"Gala took the tweet down out of respect to all involved partners, but we look forward to sharing more about these projects in the near future."

