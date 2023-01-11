Avalanche AVAX/USD skyrocketed over 27% in just a few hours after Ava Labs' partnership with Amazon Web Services went live.

What Happened: Ava Labs has joined the AWS Partner Network, giving it the potential to reach over 100,000 partners worldwide and help to accelerate the breadth of blockchain adoption amongst enterprises, institutions, and governments.

At the time of writing, AVAX was trading at $16.

Howard Wright, VP and global head of startups at AWS, said, “Looking forward, web3 and blockchain [are] inevitable. No one can call the time or date or quarter that it’s going to happen and it’ll be mainstream, but we’ve seen the cycles of growth before.”

AWS states on its website that around a quarter of Ethereum ETH/USD workloads are running on its platform, with multiple blockchains already taking advantage of its services.

Price Action: Apex crypto Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $18,218, up 4.36%, in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro. ETH was trading at $1402 up 5.10%, in the last 24 hours.

