Ethereum To See 'Bullish Price Action' Once It Crosses This Level, Says Crypto Analyst

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 11, 2023 10:49 AM | 1 min read
Ethereum To See 'Bullish Price Action' Once It Crosses This Level, Says Crypto Analyst

A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter has predicted bullish price action on the second largest crypto Ethereum ETH/USD, as the overall market signals bullish.

What Happened: Kaleo told his 553,000 followers on Twitter that Ethereum is up to the $1,340-mark and is “slowly but surely grinding higher.”

The analyst said they are expecting bullish price action to accelerate above $1400.

Kaleo had predicted on Dec. 23 that Ethereum would rally to $2000 soon. On the same thread, the analyst also noted that for this to happen Bitcoin BTC/USD would need to run up to $35,000 or greater. 

Price Action: Ethereum was trading at $1,334, up 1% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Brady, Bündchen, Kraft And This Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Hold FTX Shares: Here's How Much


 

