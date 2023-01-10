ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Bitcoin Daily Transfer Volume Shrinks To Pre-Bull 2020 Levels After FTX-Led Surge

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 10, 2023 12:58 AM | 1 min read
Bitcoin Daily Transfer Volume Shrinks To Pre-Bull 2020 Levels After FTX-Led Surge

The on-chain activity for Bitcoin BTC/USD witnessed a short-term burst of new addresses in the wake of the FTX fiasco but has since cooled off significantly.

What Happened: According to Glassnode insights, the monthly average of new BTC addresses is now leveling out to the yearly average baseline, suggesting that network usage is yet to achieve a consistent and steady recovery. 

Despite a short spike in activity, the total value processed by the Bitcoin network has taken a sharp dive. The daily transfer volume has plummeted from its peak of $40 billion in the third quarter of 2022 to a mere $5.8 billion as of today. 

This puts the daily settlement volumes back to pre-bull 2020 levels, signaling a retreat of large-scale institutional capital.

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

This decline in the dominance of transactions with a value of $10 million and higher suggests a significant downturn in institutional-level capital flows. It is likely indicative of a lack of confidence among those institutions, and possibly of the expulsion of questionable capital associated with the FTX/Alameda entities. Despite this, the relative breakdown of transfer volume remains a primary contributor, with large-size transfers accounting for 19.0% of the total today, down from 42.8% prior to the FTX collapse.

Price Action: BTC was trading at $17,191 down 0.17% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Says This 'ETH Killer' Still Has A Chance If It Can Survive 'Dark Period'

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Alameda ResearchBitcoinFTXCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved