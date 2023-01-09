Shiba Inu SHIB/USD soared in the early hours of Monday after hinting at a possible partnership with the Bugatti Group.
What Happened: Both Bugatti and SHIB have remained silent about the specifics of the upcoming collection, yet a promotional video posted gives the idea that the luggage, handbags, and accessories to be sold will be Shiba Inu-themed.
@Shibtoken Shiboshis x @bugattigrp— Shib (@Shibtoken) January 8, 2023
Stay tuned for an upcoming event announcement in the next few days! pic.twitter.com/VzvwUI2rOU
At the time of writing, SHIB was up 5.51% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00000888.
The Bugatti Group specializes in the manufacture, marketing and selling of baggage, purses, attaché cases and accessories since the 1940s.
SHIB token was among the top 10 tokens purchased by the top 100 Ethereum ETH/USD whales in the last 24 hours on Saturday.
According to Whalestats data, the top 100 ETH whales were cumulatively holding a staggering $44.2 million worth of Shiba Inu tokens. This makes up a whopping 2% of their total crypto assets.
Price Action: ETH was trading at $1,309, up 3.66% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro Data.
