by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 9, 2023 12:34 AM | 1 min read
Shiba Inu Soars 5% After Teasing Merchandise Tie-Up With Bugatti Group

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD soared in the early hours of Monday after hinting at a possible partnership with the Bugatti Group.

What Happened: Both Bugatti and SHIB have remained silent about the specifics of the upcoming collection, yet a promotional video posted gives the idea that the luggage, handbags, and accessories to be sold will be Shiba Inu-themed. 

 

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 5.51% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00000888.

The Bugatti Group specializes in the manufacture, marketing and selling of baggage, purses, attaché cases and accessories since the 1940s.

SHIB token was among the top 10 tokens purchased by the top 100 Ethereum ETH/USD whales in the last 24 hours on Saturday. 

According to Whalestats data, the top 100 ETH whales were cumulatively holding a staggering $44.2 million worth of Shiba Inu tokens. This makes up a whopping 2% of their total crypto assets.

Price Action: ETH was trading at $1,309, up 3.66% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro Data.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

