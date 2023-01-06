Over $250 million worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved to an unknown address from an inactive wallet that had been dormant for three and a half years.

What Happened: The address that received the funds now holds almost half a billion worth of Bitcoin.

When Bitcoin's price peaked, the old wallet was valued at more than $1 billion. As market conditions deteriorated, the whale's portfolio took a major hit, with only $250 million remaining from the original billion-dollar investment.

The wallet activity indicates that it is possibly from a major whale who has been stockpiling Bitcoin in many wallets.

Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $16,790, down 0.22% in the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

