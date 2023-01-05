Monero XMR/USD is up 3% in the last 24 hours, outperforming apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD and the second largest cryptocurrency Ethereum ETH/USD.

What Happened: The rise can be attributed to BitMart listing Monero on its platform on Dec. 30, 2022.

Monero offers peer-to-peer currency transactions that are secret, anonymous and untraceable.

Data from LunarCrush shows that social engagements on Monero have increased over 128% in the past 24 hours, indicating bullish sentiment.

Monero is trading above resistance at $152.24, according to Investors Observer. With key support at $148.09, Monero is in a potentially volatile position if the rally slows or stalls.

According to Coinmarketcap, Monero’s total market volume is up 13.16% at $236 million, since Thursday.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,253, down 0.11%. BTC at $16,836 down 0.08% in the last 24 hours.

