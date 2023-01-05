ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Privacy-Focused Crypto Defies Market Weakness With 3% Spike, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 5, 2023 10:06 PM | 1 min read
Privacy-Focused Crypto Defies Market Weakness With 3% Spike, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum

Monero XMR/USD is up 3% in the last 24 hours, outperforming apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD and the second largest cryptocurrency Ethereum ETH/USD.

What Happened: The rise can be attributed to BitMart listing Monero on its platform on Dec. 30, 2022. 

Monero offers peer-to-peer currency transactions that are secret, anonymous and untraceable. 

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

Data from LunarCrush shows that social engagements on Monero have increased over 128% in the past 24 hours, indicating bullish sentiment.

Monero is trading above resistance at $152.24, according to Investors Observer. With key support at $148.09, Monero is in a potentially volatile position if the rally slows or stalls. 

According to Coinmarketcap, Monero’s total market volume is up 13.16% at $236 million, since Thursday.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,253, down 0.11%. BTC at $16,836 down 0.08% in the last 24 hours.

Read Next: Genesis Billionaire-Backed Crypto Lender Axes 30% Of Jobs Months After Laying Off 20% Of Staff

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinBitmartEthereummoneroCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved