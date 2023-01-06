'You Can't Ignore Us. Here We Are' — Brock Pierce On Blockchain Hub Davos 2023

While the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting begins in mid-January in Switzerland, the Web3 community will be represented in their parallel conference — Blockchain Hub Davos 2023.

The three-day event, hosted by CasperLabs and CV Labs, runs from Jan. 16-19 and during the WEF meeting when some of the biggest leaders in business, academics, and government happen to be in town.

“The crypto community has built out an entire kind of South by Southwest type secondary event to the World Economic Forum," Bitcoin Foundation chair Brock Pierce told Benzinga. "Lots of venues, lots of conversations, lots of parties. That's something that didn't exist until the cryptocurrency community basically showed up and said, ‘You can't ignore us; here we are.’"

Pierce, a billionaire investor and 2020 U.S. Presidential candidate, is also the founder of Tether USDT/USD.

"It's really great for a sort of meet and greet and to develop relationships," he added.

Last year, Pierce spoke at the 2022 WEF Annual Meeting. Benzinga asked him about the convergence between traditional economic and policy leaders with the crypto space, and how well we can expect the assembled legislators and business leaders to understand the issues of Web3.

“I think the learning curve is still there," he said. "I think what's changed is the level of interest. I think that the general consensus is that this technology is real, with real benefits, and that people need to start learning. And so people are paying attention in ways they didn't."

CV Labs chair Florian Kohler praised the event in a prepared statement.

“We are excited to host Blockchain Hub Davos here in Switzerland, which is the most mature global blockchain ecosystem and whose assured regulatory landscape is of vital importance to the blockchain world," Kohler said.

