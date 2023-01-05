Bitcoin ATM Scam Victim In Connecticut Gets Back $23K As Police Warn Of Increasing Crypto Frauds

The Connecticut State Police Task Force managed to recoup $23,000 for an individual in Milford who had been deceived into making a series of transfers to Bitcoin BTC/USD ATMs.

What Happened: According to a report by NBC, the Connecticut State Police Statewide Organized Crime Investigative Task Force successfully traced and recovered a portion of the money lost by a Milford resident in a horrifying cryptocurrency scam. The task force traced funds from the United States and the Cayman Islands.

The money recovered is half of the $41,000 that the Milford resident was defrauded of.

Trooper First Class Pedro Muniz of the State Police had a warning for anyone seeking to protect themselves from fraudsters in the digital space. “It’s becoming more common with cryptocurrency being on the rise and being this new trend,” Muniz said.

