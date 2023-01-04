ñol

Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin's Collapse Pegs New Level: '16600, 16800… And When You Least Expect It…'

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 4, 2023 10:19 AM | 1 min read
A pseudonymous crypto analyst, who first accurately predicted Bitcoin's BTC/USD dramatic collapse earlier in 2022, made a new and startling prediction.

What Happened‘Capo Of Crypto’ told his 685,000 followers on Twitter that Bitcoin will soon reach the $12,000 level.

The analyst said the price of Bitcoin fluctuates between $16,600 and 16,800 but will eventually come to the $12,000 mark.

Interestingly, Capo has been reiterating the $12,000 level in the last four months.

A Twitter user was quick to point out that “It's 4 months you are calling 12k.”

Responding to the tweet, Capo said “..and I will keep calling for it unless it gets invalidated.”

On Nov. 28, the analyst pointed out a new price target for altcoins and s**t coins. The graph shared by the trader indicates that bearish momentum is highly likely for both altcoins and s**t coins.

According to Capo, a decrease of 40-50% in prices for altcoins and a startling drop of over 50% for s**t coins are inevitable.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $16,856.24, up 0.64% in the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

