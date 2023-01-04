Magic Eden Users Shocked After Viewing Porn, 'The Big Bang Theory' Images On Solana NFT Marketplace

Some Magic Eden users were in for an unpleasant surprise on Tuesday when they attempted to view popular nonfungible tokens on the largest Solana SOL/USD marketplace and instead ended up seeing explicit pornographic images and stills from the TV series “The Big Bang Theory”.

What Happened: A hacked image caching service has been blamed for the brief mix-up that occurred in the marketplace.

Magic Eden, which also supports NFTs on Ethereum ETH/USD and Polygon MATIC/USD, released a statement late Tuesday afternoon that a third-party service used for caching images had been compromised.

Users began tweeting about the issue late Monday, prompting the company to take swift action. “Your NFTs are safe and Magic Eden has not been hacked,” the marketplace tweeted. “Unfortunately, you might've seen some um, unsavory images. Make sure you do a hard refresh on your browser to fix it.”

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

Twitter user SolProfessor565 tweeted, "What the f**k is happening, why my 5-years-old kid watching porn JPEGs on [the Magic Eden] website?" prompting swift action from the company to ensure no such surprises occur in the future.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,250 up 2.80% in the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip: Analyst Says This Major Crypto Needs A Bounce Or 'Things Get Painful'