ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Thought Dogecoin Knockoffs' Days Were Over? This One Is Up 80% Today

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 3, 2023 10:29 PM | 1 min read
Thought Dogecoin Knockoffs' Days Were Over? This One Is Up 80% Today

This week, all eyes are on the latest meme token — BONK BONK/USD, a dog-themed cryptocurrency that's already outshining Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: BONK is up 80% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.000001267, at the time of writing.

In recent days, much of the discussion and hype in the Solana SOL/USD environment has centered around the emergence of BONK, a token based on the Solana blockchain.

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

BONK's launch in late December included a generous airdrop of free tokens to Solana developers and NFT collectors, along with those in LamportDAO, a hub for Solana developers and NFT owners from projects including DeGods and Famous Fox Federation

Over 100 trillion BONK tokens have been created, with 50% airdropped to developers, NFT owners, creators and artists, and the remaining portion vested into special contribution contracts for BONK.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.07208 up 0.87% in the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip: Analyst Says This Major Crypto Needs A Bounce Or 'Things Get Painful'

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BONKDeGodsdogecoinFamous Fox FederationCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved