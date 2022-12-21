Former Alameda Chief Caroline Ellison, FTX Co-Founder Plead Guilty To Fraud In Case Against Sam Bankman-Fried

Two former executives of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto-focused companies, Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang, have reportedly pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to the collapse of FTX.

What Happened: This comes as Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas last week and has been extradited to the U.S. to answer to the various charges he faces.

The guilty pleas and cooperation agreements in the fraud case against Bankman-Fried is a major advance in his prosecution after the accused agreed to be extradited on Wednesday, the New York Times reported, citing U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

Caroline Ellison was the chief executive of Alameda Research and Gary Wang was a co-founder of FTX.

SBF faces multiple charges for the multiyear fraud scheme that saw billions of dollars in customer funds diverted for his own use, including real estate acquisitions in the Bahamas, cryptocurrency trading at Alameda and political donations, among other things.

Prosecutors allege that Bankman-Fried utilized complex methods to defraud customers, investors and lenders connected to his erstwhile crypto trading firm, which recently declared bankruptcy after its collapse last month.

Price Action: At the time of writing, FTX FTT/USD was trading at $0.865, down 7.80% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

