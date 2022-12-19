Toncoin TON/USD has rallied over 34% in the past seven days, trading at $2.69, recorded on Monday at 12 a.m. EST.

What Happened: Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD lost 1.20% over the past seven days, falling below the $17,000 mark, while Ethereum ETH/USD shed 5.02% and Dogecoin DOGE/USD declined by 11.60% during this period.

Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST) Toncoin +34% $2.69 XDC Network +15.87% $0.024 OKB +5.74% $21.74 UNUS SED LEO +4.44% $4.00 BItcoin SV +2.61% $44.36

The rally in TON can be attributed after Telegram revealed a new feature where users can purchase a private, anonymous number and pay with Toncoin. This allows users to sign up for Telegram without the use of a SIM card, which was a prerequisite with other end-to-end messaging applications like Signal and WhatsApp.

The second on the list is XDC Network XDC/USD up 15.87% in the past 24 hours. XDC gained a rally after it announced integration with Euro-based stablecoin EURS/USD.

The third on the list is OKB OKX/USD which recorded a 5.74% spike. UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD was fourth on the list, gaining 4.44% and Bitcoin SV BSV/USD was last, up 2.61%, in the past seven days.

