Floki Inu FLOKI/USD, the doge-themed meme coin, has seen its price surge by 11% in the last 24 hours, topping intra-day gains and outpacing rivals Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: FLOKI saw its value surge after being listed on OKX, showing an astonishing 30-day high of $0.00001089, as per Coingecko.

At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.00001043.

Floki is the name of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's pet Shiba Inu dog.

OKX has recognized FLOKI as the "people's cryptocurrency". Starting Dec. 16 spot trading pairs FLOKI/USDT and FLOKI/USDC can be accessed on the exchange.

This comes on a day when the crypto market cap saw a drop of nearly 1.30% to $850 billion, but FLOKI's market cap surged, adding an impressive $18 million in the last 24 hours. With a circulating supply of 9.3 trillion FLOKI coins and a total amount of 10 trillion, the meme coin certainly stood out on Thursday evening.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading down 1.45% at $0.08641 and SHIB slipped 0.72% to $0.000008979 over the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

