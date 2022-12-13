Two Bitcoin BTC/USD offshoots — Bitcoin SV BSV/USD and Dash DASH/USD — are rallying over 8%, leaving the apex crypto in the dust.

What Happened: At the time of writing, BSV was trading at $46 and DASH at $48. BTC was trading above the $17,000 mark, up 1.45% in the last 24 hours.

BSV is backed by Craig Wright, the alleged creator of Bitcoin who calls himself the true Satoshi Nakomoto.

Data from LunarCrush shows that BSV’s social engagement has increased by 185% in the past 24 hours, showing bullish sentiment.

According to CoinMarketCap, Dash’s total market cap is up 6% at $532 million since Monday.

Dash’s bullish sentiment can be attributed to its increase in social engagement by 11,800% total of 1.47 million engagements on Monday.

It should be noted that Dash allows payments in crypto at over 150,000 locations and online merchants for apparel, electronics, food, entertainment and groceries.

