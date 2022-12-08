ñol

Meme Coin Rockets 40%, Outshining Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Gains

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
December 8, 2022 9:52 PM | 1 min read
PulseDoge PLSD/USD is rallying over 40% in the last 24-hours outperforming major meme cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: At the time of writing, PLSD was trading at $8.8, up 39.24% in the past 24 hours. DOGE was up 2%, and SHIB by 1.9%, as the global crypto market cap was up 2.3% at $859 billion.

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

PLSD’s rise can be attributed to its ‘transformation event’ where holders can transform 1 PSDL to 5 ASIC tokens ASIC/USD. The meme coin’s market cap increased over 19% to $22 million in 24 hours.

Data from LunarCrush indicate that there has been a 75% growth in the number of social mentions, leading to a greater level of social interaction.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise Amid Risk Rally: Analyst Says Apex Crypto 'Seems Stuck In A Seesaw' Around $17K

 

 

Posted In: dogecoinMeme CoinsPulseDogeShiba InuCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

