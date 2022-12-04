Celo CELO/USD, the native token of the mobile-first DeFi platform rose over 22% in the past 24 hours, topping CoinMarketCap’s gainer of the day.

What Happened: At the time of writing, Celo was trading at $0.71, ranking 24th in terms of market cap among the top 100 coins listed on CoinMarketCap.

The price boost for Celo came when the platform announced a partnership with Consensys, an Ethereum ETH/USD software company that helped engineer The Merge. The partnership is intended to kick off Celo’s compatibility with MetaMask, a popular ETH-based wallet.

The surge came amid Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum notching gains on Sunday evening, even as U.S. stock futures opened largely flat as the weekend drew to a close.

See More: Best Crypto Apps

On Saturday, Celo announced Tokensoft, a top-tier launchpad that brings one of crypto’s largest testnet communities to the platform. Over 10,000 people joined the fifth Softernet Round on Optimism's Goerli network.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says Sam Bankman-Fried Should Go To Prison: 'Let's Give Him An Adult Timeout In The Big House'