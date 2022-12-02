Shiba Inu Governance Token BONE Surges 22% In A Week After Multiple Exchange Listings

Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD governance token BONE BONE/USD is rallying after multiple cryptocurrency exchanges made the altcoin available on their platforms.

What Happened: At the time of writing, BONE was trading at $0.80, up 22% in the last seven days.

Uphold on Wednesday said that it had listed BONE therefore allowing retail investors to purchase and sell the token on the platform. SunCrypto exchange, also said on Tuesday that BONE was now available on its platform.

See More: Best Crypto Apps

Further, LBANK listed BONE in September, and StealthEX, a custody-free exchange, added support for the token around the same time.

BONE gives a user's voice more weight in the ecosystem's future plans and initiatives. Shiba Inu's pseudonymous lead developer Shytoshi Kusama said that BONE would be used as gas fees for the ecosystem's layer-2 solution, which has been highly anticipated.

It should be noted that BONE peaked at $3.02 on Oct. 8 last year.

Price Action: SHIB was trading at $0.000009186, down 1.06% in the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rallies Screech To Halt: Analyst Sees 'Healthy Consolidation' Amid Mixed Economic Data, Tether Worries