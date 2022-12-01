This Dogecoin Relative 'Gagging' For Run, Says Crypto Analyst: 'Just Wait For Next Leg Up'

A popular crypto analyst said on Wednesday that Litecoin LTC/USD is gagging to reach the $100 mark.

What Happened: Pseudonymous analyst ‘Bluntz’ told his 210,000 followers on Twitter that “once the highs (are) clear” investors have to “just wait for the next leg up.”

At the time of writing, LTC was trading at $77, up 40% in the last 30 days, according to CoinMarketCap’s top gainer list.

According to the analyst, $80.14 is the crucial mark, above which LTC can see a breakthrough. Data from LunarCrush shows that LTC’s market cap is up 2.3% to $5.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

See More: Best Crypto Apps

Meanwhile, in a recent tweet, popular trader John Bollinger said that LTC has “woken up” from slumber.

Recently, whales accumulated more than $40 million worth of LTC in just two weeks. Earlier this month, Texas-based money transfer giant MoneyGram also allowed its customers to buy and sell the altcoin on its mobile app.

LTC Foundation said over 60 million Litecoin have been in cold storage for more than one year, sending bullish signals to investors.

The Dogecoin DOGE/USD ‘relative’ also surpassed meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD by market capitalization, climbing to 13th place.

Read Next: Ethereum Gains Eclipse Bitcoin, Dogecoin In Broader Risk Rally: Analyst Says Charts Signal Powell's Speech Is 'So Far' Bullish