Dogecoin DOGE/USD relative Litecoin LTC/USD gained 23.80% in the last 24-hours amid FTX FTT/USD fallout.

What Happened: At the time of writing, LTC was trading at $76.97, up 29.73% in the last seven days.

Data from Stocktwits show that LTC is one of the most trending coins, which means that it is popular among retail investors.

On CoinMarketCap, LTC is ranked as the 13th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, leapfrogging Shiba Inu SHIB/USD in the process. In terms of trading volume, LTC is seeing a 123.12% jump from the past day.

According to on-chain metrics provided by Glassdoor, users are increasingly viewing Litecoin as a store of value.

Earlier last week, LTC Foundation said that over 60 million Litecoin has been in cold storage for more than one year, sending bullish signals to investors.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.08177, up 6.92% in the last 24-hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

