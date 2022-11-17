Binance Readies Bid For Bankrupt Voyager Again After FTX Downfall: Report

Binance US is reportedly preparing to relaunch a bid for bankrupt lending platform Voyager Digital Ltd VYGVF, Coindesk reported, citing a person familiar with the plans.

What Happened: Binance's bid for the U.S.-based Voyager was rejected due to national security concerns back in Sep.2021.

FTX FTT/USD, a now-defunct digital asset exchange, was the "white knight" in that auction, beating out rivals — Wave Financial and Binance.

After FTX filed for bankruptcy, Voyager said that it had reopened the bidding process for the company, CoinDesk reported. Cross Tower and Wave Financial Corp are said to be among the possible buyers.

Price Action: FTT is trading at $1.66, down 5.83% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Disclosure: Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick is a member of the unsecured creditor committee in the Voyager Digital bankruptcy case.