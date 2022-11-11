Arqit Quantum Capable Of Reducing Carbon Footprints For Crypto, Study Finds

by

Quantum-safe encryption provider Arqit Quantum Inc ARQQ supported a recent study by Dr. Basel Halak and Dr. Yildiran Yilmaz of Southampton University and Arqit Chief Cryptographer Dr. Daniel Shiu.

The report named Comparative Analysis of Energy Costs of Asymmetric vs. Symmetric Encryption-Based Security Applications compares the energy consumption between asymmetric and symmetric vital applications.

The study confirmed that Arqit's technology could reduce the carbon footprints for operationally deployed cryptography.

Forecasters (A. Andrae and T. Edler) predict that communication technology will contribute up to 23% of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2030.

The imminence of the quantum threat requires quantum encryption solutions to safeguard data against this alarming cyber threat.

While these solutions are needed to protect communication technology, they are also known to be computationally intensive, hence energy demanding.

The academic study found that the global adoption of symmetric vital systems could save 58% of energy compared to the energy required for asymmetric encryption alternatives.

Arqit Founder, Chairman, and CEO David Williams said : "Arqit's mission is to keep safe the data of our governments, enterprises, and citizens. The Security Proof published recently demonstrates that Arqit is uniquely well positioned to do this."

Price Action: ARQQ shares traded lower by 0.95% at $9.41 on the last check Friday.

