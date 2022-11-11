ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Arqit Quantum Capable Of Reducing Carbon Footprints For Crypto, Study Finds

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
November 11, 2022 10:24 AM | 1 min read
Arqit Quantum Capable Of Reducing Carbon Footprints For Crypto, Study Finds
  • Quantum-safe encryption provider Arqit Quantum Inc ARQQ supported a recent study by Dr. Basel Halak and Dr. Yildiran Yilmaz of Southampton University and Arqit Chief Cryptographer Dr. Daniel Shiu.
  • The report named Comparative Analysis of Energy Costs of Asymmetric vs. Symmetric Encryption-Based Security Applications compares the energy consumption between asymmetric and symmetric vital applications
  • The study confirmed that Arqit's technology could reduce the carbon footprints for operationally deployed cryptography.
  • Also Read: D-Wave Quantum Shares Pop After Making Way Into AWS Marketplace
  • Forecasters (A. Andrae and T. Edler) predict that communication technology will contribute up to 23% of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2030. 
  • The imminence of the quantum threat requires quantum encryption solutions to safeguard data against this alarming cyber threat. 
  • While these solutions are needed to protect communication technology, they are also known to be computationally intensive, hence energy demanding.
  • The academic study found that the global adoption of symmetric vital systems could save 58% of energy compared to the energy required for asymmetric encryption alternatives. 
  • Arqit Founder, Chairman, and CEO David Williams said: "Arqit's mission is to keep safe the data of our governments, enterprises, and citizens. The Security Proof published recently demonstrates that Arqit is uniquely well positioned to do this." 
  • Price Action: ARQQ shares traded lower by 0.95% at $9.41 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCryptocurrencyNewsSmall CapMarketsTech

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month