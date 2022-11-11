ñol

Tron (TRX) Sells At 400% Premium As FTX Users Struggle To Withdraw Funds

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 11, 2022 12:58 AM | 1 min read
Tron (TRX) Sells At 400% Premium As FTX Users Struggle To Withdraw Funds

Tron’s native token TRX/USD has surged as much as 400% in just one day, as users struggle to withdraw funds from crypto exchange FTX FTT/USD.

What Happened: This comes as an aftermath of the deal struck between H.E. Justin Sun, the founder of TRX and Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of FTX. The deal allows holders of Tron-based assets such as TRX, BitTorrent BTT/USD, JUST token JST/USD, and Sun token SUN/USD to swap assets from FTX to external wallets.

At the time of writing, TRX was trading at $0.056, according to CoinMarketCap. However, the same token was trading at $0.29 on FTX. This means traders are paying high prices just to withdraw their funds from FTX. 

BitTorrent, JUST and the Sun Token are trading on the exchange at premiums ranging from 625% to 1,200% compared to the market price.

Price Action: FTT is currently trading at $3.21, up 42% at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

