Edward Snowden Calls Sam Bankman-Fried 'Child With Face Covered In Crumbs' Who's Been In The Cookie Jar

Edward Snowden hit out at Sam Bankman-Fried over his explanation of the crisis affecting FTX FTT/USD on Thursday. Snowden compared the entrepreneur with a child who has taken a trip to a cookie jar.

What Happened: Snowden, a former U.S. intelligence contractor, referred to a series of tweets by Bankman-Fried in which he gave the breakdown of the liquidity crisis affecting FTX.

Child with a face covered in crumbs: "A poor internal labeling of cookie-related jars meant that I was substantially off on my sense of my parents' margin." https://t.co/hCCXo7MJ7M — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) November 10, 2022

Bankman-Fried said that a "poor internal labeling of bank-related accounts" lead to him being substantially off his sense of users' margins.

"Child with a face covered in crumbs: ‘A poor internal labeling of cookie-related jars meant that I was substantially off on my sense of my parents’ margin,'” Snowden quote-tweeted.

Why It Matters: In a separate tweet, Snowden said "color me unconvinced" on the FTX-Alameda Research crisis.

"I didn't realize the vast hoard of wealth I continuously abused as a slush fund *belonged* to someone, man. It was, like… labels or something. Whatever. Who among us hasn't accidentally spent the life savings of their customers without noticing?"



Color me unconvinced. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) November 10, 2022

“I didn’t realize the vast hoard of wealth I continuously abused as a slush fund *belonged* to someone, man," Snowden.

"It was, like… labels or something. Whatever. Who among us hasn’t accidentally spent the life savings of their customers without noticing?”

Snowden's wrath also fell on the White House on Thursday. He shared a clipping on Twitter of White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre who commented "prudent regulation of cryptocurrencies is needed" in the aftermath of the FTX crisis.

"Opportunistic serpents," said Snowden in the post.

Snowden was featured in a leaked video discussing a private alternative to Bitcoin BTC/USD and was revealed to be one of the six creators of ZCash (ZEC), a privacy-focused cryptocurrency.

