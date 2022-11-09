ñol

Vitalik Buterin Says He's Still Poorer Than Sam Bankman-Fried After FTX CEO's Net Worth Goes Up In Smoke

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 9, 2022 1:42 AM | 1 min read
Vitalik Buterin Says He's Still Poorer Than Sam Bankman-Fried After FTX CEO's Net Worth Goes Up In Smoke

Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that he is still poorer than Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX FTT/USD.

What Happened: A Twitter user pointed out Bloomberg's billionaire index which states that Bankman-Fried is now worth around $1 billion, down from $15.6 billion on Nov. 8 “in the biggest one-day collapse ever among billionaires tracked by Bloomberg.”

See More: Best crypto loans and lending platforms

Buterin was quick to respond, “$1b is still much more than I have”, he said. Following this, another Twitter user responded, citing a Forbes report: “This says differently. Stop trying to fake out”.

The Bloomberg report the user shared was from November 2021, which estimated Buterin's total wealth at $1.46 billion. 

However, Buterin replied to the user saying, “lol ur citing data from when eth was at like $4500”.

This comes as the feud between Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is wreaking havoc on the cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours

Price Action: ETH is currently trading at $1,301.01, down 11.35% in the last 24 hours. FTX token is down 71.19% in the last 24 hours, trading below $5, according to data from Benzinga Pro

Read Next: FTX (FTT) May Have Been Pushed To Brink Of Collapse Due To 'Secretive' Alameda Bailout, Says Crypto Analyst

Photo by TechCrunch on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

