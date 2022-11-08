Why Did WonderFi Just Acquire Blockchain Development Firm Blockchain Foundry?

Technology company WonderFi WONDF has announced the acquisition of Blockchain Foundry Inc (BCF), a blockchain development firm.

BCF, established in 2016, develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions focusing on NFT and digital asset infrastructure.

Earlier this year, BCF introduced Metacademy, a "learn-to-earn" educational platform centered on practical Web3 learning, and LastKnown, an NFT minting platform and marketplace for NFTs.

BCF's integration into WonderFi's Web3 business ecosystem will give their complete product line an immediate boost in scale by connecting them to the company's 600,000 user base across its Bitbuy and Coinberry platforms, the company said in a statement.

“We are excited to close this transaction and bring the BCF intellectual property in-house,” said WonderFi President and Interim CEO, Dean Skurka.

“We have known this company for a long time and are excited by the prospects of integrating their intellectual property into our core offerings in the near term,” he added.

The company stated that the acquisition will accelerate the growth of full-service Web3 initiatives through improved consumer channels and a larger development ecosystem.

Also, it will provide material consumer and operational synergies across BCF’s complete product suite and development initiatives.

