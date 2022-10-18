Crypto Wallet BitKeep, Hit By $1M Hack, Pledges To Reimburse Affected Users

Cryptocurrency wallet BitKeep was hacked on Tuesday, causing a loss of about $1 million, according to the company.

BitKeep has promised to fully reimburse users hit by the exploit.

What Happened: “Our development team has managed to contain the emergency and stopped the hacker,” the company tweeted. BitKeep is the top decentralized multi-chain wallet in Asia that allows users to hold Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, nonfungible tokens among other digital assets.

BitKeep said in a tweet that it is suspending its BitKeep Swap service to ensure that there are no further asset security issues, and launched a wallet safety assurance feature “along with it a one-tap repair feature”.

Blockchain security and data analytics firm PeckShield highlighted one of the hack transactions in which the exploiter transferred over 190 tokens over the Binance Smart Chain network. BitKeep wallet supports over 70 mainnet chains including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polygon MATIC/USD. The decentralized Web 3 solution claims to have over 6 million users.