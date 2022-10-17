This Crypto Surged A Whopping 54% Last Week Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Tumbled

With the market still in a bear phase, most top cryptocurrency assets continue to bleed out. Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD slipped 1.43%, 1.85%, and 5.70%, respectively, over the last seven days.

There are, however, some coins that have bucked the trend. These outperforming tokens have picked up momentum and are worth keeping an eye on moving forward. Here are our top 5 performers and losers from last week.

Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price Huobi Global 54.05% $7.60 Casper Network 33.14% $0.0357 Quant 28.78% $207.63 TerraClassicUSD 12.64% $0.03729 Arweave 10.42% $9.98

The native coin of China's once-popular crypto exchange Huobi Global HT/USD rallied over 53.94%, reaching a four-month high of $7.60, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Casper Network CSPR/USD gained 42.26% reaching the mark of $0.0357. Quant QNT/USD ranked as the top-third performer, surging 36.05%, followed by TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD gaining 12.27%. The token has reacted impressively to the long-awaited re-peg proposal by the developers. Since the release of the proposal, USTC has gained significantly, as the coin regains its 1:1 dollar peg. Meanwhile, Arweave AR/USD stood at number five, up by 12.04% in the last seven days.

The worst-performing cryptocurrencies that witnessed intensive sell-off were Klayton KLAY/USD, Chiliz CHZ/USD, Near Protocol NEAR/USD, Internet Protocol IP/USD and Ethereum Classic ETC/USD, declining 23.87%, 15.27%, 14.80%, 13.86% and 13.15%, respectively.

