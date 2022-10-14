ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Nobel Prize For Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto? Crypto Enthusiasts Want It To Happen

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 14, 2022 1:07 AM | 2 min read

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts have voiced a petition on Twitter to have the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences awarded to Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin BTC/USD.

This comes days after the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced three recipients of the Economics Nobel: former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, and U.S. economists Philip Dybvig and Douglas Diamond for their “research on banks and financial crises”.

Nakamoto has not received any peace awards but cryptocurrency users have publicly honored the pseudonymous creator several times. According to Cointelegraph, a group of crypto enthusiasts set up a bronze statue of Nakomoto at a park in Budapest.

See Also: Best Cryptocurrency Brokers

However, It’s unclear if Nakamoto would ever be eligible to receive the Nobel prize, given their identity has never been publicly revealed. 

A new report by Aiden Lab, based on a data point of Nakamoto’s updates to the code and posts occurring primarily during the daytime in the Western Hemisphere, indicates the person is potentially based in North America.

Price Action: Bitcoin traded higher intraday on Thursday evening as the total cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.2% to $923.3 billion at 9:02 p.m. EDT, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Ben BernankeBitcoinNobel PrizeSatoshi NakamotoCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets