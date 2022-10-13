Together Labs' MetaJuice Announces Close Of Presale For Metaverse Token VCORE

Together Labs subsidiary MetaJuice announced on Thursday it has closed the presale of the ERC-20 token VCORE, which was backed by investors including Animoca Brands, Meta Impact Capital and BITKRAFT Ventures.

The investment will fuel the development of VCORE, which rewards active, international players, creators and earners, the company said in a statement.

“We feel very fortunate to have VCORE and our move to Web3 backed by the leaders in the crypto-metaverse, crypto-gaming and blockchain assets spaces,” said John Burris, president and founder of MetaJuice.

“With the support of these strategic VCORE buyers, we feel very confident in our ability to bring VCORE to one of the largest social metaverse platforms in the world - IMVU.”

Upcoming Launch in IMVU

VCORE is a community-driven metaverse token, designed to power any virtual world's economy by rewarding users for their engagement.

This engagement is an integral part of the metaverse social/gameplay, creator-led economy and governance.

VCORE will soon launch in IMVU, which claimed to be the world’s largest social metaverse and top-grossing social app, with a thriving virtual goods and services economy that includes more than 200,000 active creators/earners and over 1,000,000 daily active users.

VCORE will first be available for purchase worldwide to IMVU users living outside of the U.S. and Canada.

“We see a lot of impressive tokens and projects in the crypto-metaverse space that have the potential to be transformative for the industry,” said Robby Yung, CEO of North American operations of Animoca Brands.

“What we really like about VCORE is that it will be integrated into an already massive global community with a high-velocity metaverse economy, which right now sees 15 billion game credits exchanging hands every month. VCORE will immediately open up ownership and utility to millions of players.”

NFTs To Be Introduced In The IMVU Platform

BITKRAFT Ventures, Mirana Ventures, Peer Ventures and Rosemoor Digital Assets also participated in the oversubscribed first VCORE presale in 2021, along with other industry leaders including Sky9 Capital, GoldenTree Asset Management executives, Jump Capital, Meteoric Labs and Cointelligence.

"Since we launched MetaJuice in 2021, it has been a company of firsts," said Daren Tsui, CEO of Together Labs.

"VCOIN was the first token to receive a no-action letter from the Staff at the SEC and now has nearly 1 million active wallets. MetaJuice is soon to complete one of the largest adoption events to date for NFT technology as it introduces NFTs into the IMVU platform," Tsui said.

"And now MetaJuice has successfully closed a highly strategic round for VCORE, the first token to launch into a massive existing metaverse economy. MetaJuice and Together Labs are poised to revolutionize the crypto-metaverse," Tsui added.

Photo: A. Solano via Shutterstock