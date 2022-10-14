From Tiger King Coin To Trump Coin: Top 5 Meme Coins That Went Crazy Volatile

Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD are some of the popular meme coins that have gained the support of tech evangelists and celebrities like Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

But anybody who has been following the cryptocurrency space knows that volatility has been and will continue to be a big part of such coins. Volatility also means opportunity, and some coins see crazy price swings every day.

See More: BEST ALTCOINS IN 2022

"Meme coins" are called so as they appear ridiculous or strange at first sight, but their performance has caught the attention of many traders. Here are five such coins besides DOGE and SHIB:

Lets Go Brandon Token LGB/USD: This is a community-driven token that was created based on the viral "Let's Go Brandon" chants heard around the world. The coin offers 7% rewards back to every holder who buys, sells, or transfers. In addition, 2% of every transaction goes to charity. LGB was launched in Nov. 2021 and has plunged so much that the value of all 330 trillion coins now totals just a few thousand dollars combined, according to CoinMarketCap. That represents a 99.5% decline, leaving a singular LGB coin effectively worthless.

Dentacoin DCN/USD: This is a health-focused blockchain solution that promises to transform dentistry. It aims to become the industry standard for quality assurance and handling of documentation. Many dentists are already using the platform. Dentacoin is currently used in 16 countries and has a growing network of partners. The Dentacoin token saw a wild ride in 2018, when at the start it was worth just $0.0005309. It peaked at $0.0059 in August 2018, a gain of more than 1011%. It dropped back down to $0.000701 on Nov. 23 that year, as per CoinMarketCap. At the time of writing, Dentacoin was at $0.000001391.

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

Trump Coin TRUMP/USD: This is a token that pays you a 1% return every week based on a “trust algorithm.” This means that you get paid 1% on your TRUMP tokens if you trust President Trump more than you trust the other presidential candidate. Trump Coin claims that it is currently being used as a “political investment” but that it will soon expand to all kinds of investments, including real estate and cryptocurrency. According to Crypto.com, Trump Coin peaked in November 2021 at $0.60 from $0.098 in October 2021, a gain of over 143% in just 5 days, and again dropped to $0.13 in December 2021, a significant drop of 128%. The token is currently trading at $0.010.

Tiger King Coin TKING/USD: This is a one-of-a-kind, new coin in the crypto sphere. Created originally to support tigers, the TKING community (known as ‘Tiger Forces’) has focused its attention both on supporting members and these wild animals. The price of the coin in October 2021 was recorded at $0.00009492, the value of the coin spiked by 250% in six days. In November 2021, the coin was priced at $0.0003343 only to drop by 350% in two weeks, as per Crypto.com. At the time of writing, the coin is currently trading at $0.000001912.

Mooncoin MOON/USD: This aims to be a “decentralized and autonomous” cryptocurrency that pays you a 1% interest every 90 days. It also has a built-in faucet where you can receive 0.5% of the total supply. This means that, in theory, it will never run out. According to Crypto.com, Mooncoin was priced at $0.000000030434 in Apr. 2022, in just two days it peaked at $0.0000267, a gain of almost 86,271%. It fell by 99% in four days, standing at $0.00000405.

Read Next: Top Fed Official Sounds Alarm On Stablecoins: 'Could Pose A Risk To Financial Stability'