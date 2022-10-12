Time For A Hard Fork: Following $100M Exploit, Binance Aims To Enhance Blockchain

Binance's smart contract-enabled blockchain, BNB Smart Chain, will undergo a hard fork as a fix for the vulnerability that drained the platform of an estimated $100 million on Oct. 6.

In order to reenable the cross-chain, a GitHub article described the release for the mainnet and testnet as a "temporary urgent patch to mitigate the cross-chain infrastructure between Beacon Chain and Smart Chain."

The Moran hard fork, which is scheduled to happen on Oct. 12 at 8:00 am UTC, will take place at block height 22,107,423.

The iavl hash check vulnerability will be fixed, and block header in sequence checks will be added, the post states.

Regular users will remain unaffected by the fork. Node operators, however, must take certain actions, such as shutting the physical node if it is still functioning and replacing it with a fresh binary.

A hard fork, in essence, is an update intended to enhance a blockchain. It causes the chain to diverge permanently from the most recent version of a blockchain.

Two versions of the network operate independently as certain nodes can no longer reach an agreement.

This occurs when one path continues to follow its present set of rules while the second path adopts a new set.

On Oct. 6, a bug in BNB Chain's cross-chain bridge caused it to halt, and bad actors made off with $100 million in cryptocurrency. The BSC Token Hub was the target of the exploit, which resulted in "extra BNB," according to Binance.

Meanwhile, Binance took to Twitter to announce that all relevant funds stuck in cross-chain transfers have now arrived in the target wallet or source and that transfers between BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain are now functioning normally.

