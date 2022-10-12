ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Solana-Based DeFi Mango (MNGO) Loses $100M In Hack, Token Tumbles 42%

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 12, 2022 12:24 AM | 2 min read
Solana-Based DeFi Mango (MNGO) Loses $100M In Hack, Token Tumbles 42%

Mango, a Decentralised Finance (DeFi) platform has been exploited by hackers for over $100 million, marking the second such unauthorized break-in this week. 

What Happened: The DeFi platform tweeted it is “currently investigating an incident where a hacker was able to drain funds from Mango via an ‘oracle price’ manipulation”. 

Mango said that it is “taking steps to have third parties freeze funds in flight.” 

An "oracle price manipulation" is the most common exploit in the DeFi space, where an attacker exploits an oracle smart contract, which leads to system failure and theft.

Mango is a trading digital asset platform on the Solana blockchain that lets users trade with up to five times leverage.

According to the blockchain auditing website Ottersec, the attacker first manipulated the price of their collateral and then took massive loans from the Mango treasury. 

The attacker wiped assets including USD Coin USDC/USD, Marinade Staked Solana MSOL/USD, Solana SOL/USD, Bitcoin BTC/USD, Tether USDT/USD, Serum SRM/USD, and Mango MNGO/USD.

Price Action: Mango's MNGO token plunged over 42% in 24 hours amid fears that the platform may have been exploited, according to price data from CoinMarketCap.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinDeFihackersMangoSolanaCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month