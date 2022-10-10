Polygon Announces Launch Of zkEVM Public Testnet

Blockchain development platform Polygon MATIC/USD on Monday announced the launch of its zkEVM Public Testnet, which seeks to achieve infinite scalability, high security, and a familiar developer experience to Ethereum ETH/USD.

The company claimed to be the first project ever to deliver a full-featured, open-source implementation of zkEVM.

DeFi platforms including Aave and Uniswap, as well as web3 social platform Lens and gaming studio Midnight Society, will be among the first protocols to deploy on the zkEVM Testnet in order to scale their decentralized apps (dapps).

Polygon zkEVM is “Ethereum-equivalent,” which means it inherits the widely adopted and mature developer ecosystem of Ethereum.

All existing smart contracts, developer tools, and wallets already built on Ethereum and Polygon PoS will work “seamlessly” while benefiting from Ethereum security and in time, massive scalability, according to the company.

The company further stated that the Polygon zkEVM will harness the power of ZK proofs to reduce transaction costs and increase throughput, all while inheriting the security of Ethereum, making it a good fit for solutions that require both speed and security, like payments, finance and gaming.

“Today, we are excited to release the Polygon zkEVM Public Testnet, the first ever full-featured, open-source zkEVM network. It was widely believed that zkEVM will take several more years to ship, which makes this an even more groundbreaking milestone, not only for Polygon but for the whole Web3 industry,” said Polygon Co-Founder Mihailo Bjelic.

“We invite the whole community to try out the testnet, help us test its limits, break things, and identify bugs, so we can altogether deliver the first ever zkEVM to the world!"

