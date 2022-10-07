Ay Caramba! This 'The Simpsons' On A Mushroom Trip NFT Was Created With Artificial Intelligence

By Psychedelic Spotlight Via El Planteo

This AI-generated @MetaMushrooms cartoon could be the future of NFTs.

Currently listed on foundation.app, this NFT titled Shroom Field Trip was initially sold at a price of 0.55 ETH, which at current exchange rates equals $1,351.54. Not a bad price for a one-minute video featuring the Simpson clan in a series of hallucinogenic landscapes inspired by magic mushrooms.

The artist, who calls themself @Kushnadas, has created a wide variety of psychedelic NFTs that are currently available on foundation.app. If you like the style of this Simpsons NFT, be sure to check out the Mushroom Hip Hop video, also created by @Kushnadas and available at foundation.app.

Watch The Simpsons' Psychedelic NFT