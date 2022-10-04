Ethereum Tops This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, traded higher this morning, approaching the major $20,000 level.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, showed some signs of recovery, trading above the $1,300 level on Tuesday.
Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this morning.
Terra LUNA/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Reserve Rights RSR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $954.67 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2.9%. BTC was trading higher by around 3.5% to $19,907, while ETH rose by around 4% to $1,344 on Tuesday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI and SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Terra LUNA/USD
Price: $2.69
24-hour gain: 10.7%
- THORChain RUNE/USD
Price: $1.66
24-hour gain: 9.4%
- Maker MKR/USD
Price: $847.37
24-hour gain: 8.4%
- Quant QNT/USD
Price: $142.71
24-hour gain: 7.9%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $1.58
24-hour gain: 7.8%
Losers
- Reserve Rights RSR/USD
Price: $0.009492
24-hour drop: 6.7%
- Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.0003162
24-hour drop: 1.7%
- Helium HNT/USD
Price: $4.92
24-hour drop: 1.2%
- Nexo NEXO/USD
Price: $0.8816
24-hour drop: 0.6%
- Fei USD FEI/USD
Price: $0.9869
24-hour drop: 0.1%
