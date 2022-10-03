Reasons for HOPE

Good Morning Everyone!
Credit Suisse, one of the world’s largest banks is in trouble. Stock trading at record low, credit default swaps at 2009 highs and CEO says bank is at a “critical moment”. Buckle up another bumpy week ahead!
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 9/30/22; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
U.S. stocks heading for their worst performance since the 2009 financial crisis
Worst start in any year since 2002
S&P500 YTD -25%
NASDAQ YTD -32%
Has closed lower 6 of the past 7 weeks
TSX holding up much better
-
YTD -13.1%
Investors are asking: Are rates and the U.S. dollar peaking?
Investors waiting for the sell side to cut their 2nd half 2022 and 2023 estimates
New year-to-date lows to start Q4
Investors positioned defensively: Low cash levels and low hedge fund leverage
The bond market is calmer to start Q4, which should help equities stabilize
HOPE
Seasonality is reason for HOPE
Mid-term Q4 quarters tend to have good returns historically in this time period
The S&P 500 is 10% below its 63-day moving average. It’s only crossed that threshold 4 times in the past 10 years.
Stocks and Bonds have never BOTH been down year-over-year in 3 consecutive quarters – EVER
Perhaps, earnings season will turn the market around
10yr 3.7%'
US$ 112 up 14% in 2022, FX will squeeze U.S. earnings
C$ 72.8
VIX 31
Crude $84 +5%
OPEC+ meets this week
may cut production to balance weaker demand by 1 million bbl/d
Press Conference is October 5 (Wednesday)
Earnings
None
CRYPTO UPDATE
Solana SOL/USD suffers 4th major outage
Misconfigured node took network offline Friday
Former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky: confirmed scumbag
Allegedly withdrew $10 million from company ahead of freezing customer accounts
Digital asset flows (into popular crypto ETPs, mutual funds, and OTC trusts) last week
Third consecutive week of (low) inflows
Bitcoin (3-week streak) and Ethereum (2-week streak) led
Broad outflows in altcoins
Most effected: Polygon MATIC/USD, Avalanche AVAX/USD, Cardano ADA/USD
