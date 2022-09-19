ñol

Ethereum Slides Below $1,300; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 19, 2022 2:28 AM | 2 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, moved lower, falling below the $19,000 level this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, traded lower on Monday, continuing to record losses since the Ethereum Merge took place.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded in red this morning.

Helium HNT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Ethereum Classic ETC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $906.29 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 7.1%. BTC was trading lower by around 7.7% to $18,539, while ETH fell by around 11.1% to $1,295 on Monday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from AutoZone, Inc. AZO, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • Helium HNT/USD

Price: $4.48
24-hour gain: 2.9%

  • Algorand ALGO/USD

Price: $0.3107
24-hour gain: 0.4%


Losers

  • Ethereum Classic ETC/USD

Price: $28.36
24-hour drop: 17.4%

  • Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $0.9148
24-hour drop: 15.1%

  • Celsius CEL/USD

Price: $1.40
24-hour drop: 15%

  • Ravencoin RVN/USD

Price: $0.04192
24-hour drop: 14.8%

  • EOS EOS/USD

Price: $1.25
24-hour drop: 14.1%

  • Kusama KSM/USD

Price: $38.56
24-hour drop: 13.8%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.67
24-hour drop: 13.2%

  • Terra LUNA/USD

Price: $2.65
24-hour drop: 12.1%

