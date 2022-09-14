Binance's BNB/USD blockchain smart contract project, BNB Chain, has announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to promote the growth, performance and innovation of Web3 and blockchain businesses.

The Google for Startups Cloud Program will offer rapid access to qualified Web3 builders in the BNB Chain ecosystem.

Through the partnership, users of the BNB Chain can utilize Google's analytical tools, on-chain data encryption and cloud computing infrastructure.

Users can receive Google Cloud credits through the program for up to two years.

Additionally, Google technical subject matter experts with expertise in areas such as AI, machine learning and data analytics will be connected with builders.

In addition, they will have access to Google Cloud Skills Boost training and certification, Web3 developer seminars and other benefits.

BNB Chain Supports Over 1,300 DApps

More than 1,300 active decentralized apps (DApps) in fields including metaverse, decentralized finance, blockchain gaming and non-fungible coins are supported by BNB Chain.

The company offers blockchain technology to entrepreneurs so they may create their own DApps.

In the meantime, Google Cloud provides cloud computing services that enable scalable data storage in addition to the creation, testing and development of apps.

“Google Cloud is a very good Web2 player and has really done a lot of Web3 stuff. It’s important for us to just work with big players who have big visions, and we share the same DNA and same visions,” said Gwendolyn Regina, investment director of BNB Chain.

Google’s Foray Into the Web3 Space

This most recent partnership with BNB Chain comes in the wake of Google's entry into the Web3 space.

Google Cloud introduced its own dedicated Digital Assets Team earlier this year and expanded its crypto mining malware threat detection service.

Google representatives have not responded to the announcement as yet. Google is owned by Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL.

Are you ready for the next crypto bull run? Be prepared before it happens! Hear from industry thought leaders like Kevin O’Leary and Anthony Scaramucci at the 2022 Benzinga Crypto Conference on Dec. 7 in New York City.

Photo: ArtemisDiana via Shutterstock