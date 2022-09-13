ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

$360M In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptos Liquidated In 24 Hours As US Inflation Data Pummels Markets

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 13, 2022 8:59 PM | 1 min read
$360M In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptos Liquidated In 24 Hours As US Inflation Data Pummels Markets

More than 100,000 traders lost over $360 million in cryptocurrency markets over the last 24 hours as prices tumbled, as per data from CoinGlass.

What Happened: Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price saw a sharp decline on Tuesday — from above $22,618 to around $20,062 — at the time of writing, after U.S. inflation data for August came in higher than expected, sparking fears of aggressive rate hikes.

See Also: IS BITCOIN A GOOD INVESTMENT?

Unsurprisingly, the apex coin saw the most liquidations, worth $134 million, followed by Ethereum ETH/USD, which saw $128 million worth of liquidations.

The single largest liquidation order took place on cryptocurrency exchange OKX on an ETH/USD swap pair worth $2.10 million.

Traders in long positions were hurt the most, with $273 million longs liquidated across all major exchanges. Only $88 million worth of shorts were liquidated over the last day.

Altcoins like Ethereum Classic ETC/USDSolana SOL/USD and Terra LUNA/USD saw larger-than-normal daily liquidations worth $9.75 million, $7.9 million, and $4.28 million, respectively. 

Ravencoin RVN/USD appeared in the list of most-liquidated cryptos over 24 hours after the token extended an 85% week-long rally. The coin saw $2.61million liquidated in the last day.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinEthereumSolanaTerraCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month