More than 100,000 traders lost over $360 million in cryptocurrency markets over the last 24 hours as prices tumbled, as per data from CoinGlass.

What Happened: Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price saw a sharp decline on Tuesday — from above $22,618 to around $20,062 — at the time of writing, after U.S. inflation data for August came in higher than expected, sparking fears of aggressive rate hikes.

See Also: IS BITCOIN A GOOD INVESTMENT?

Unsurprisingly, the apex coin saw the most liquidations, worth $134 million, followed by Ethereum ETH/USD, which saw $128 million worth of liquidations.

The single largest liquidation order took place on cryptocurrency exchange OKX on an ETH/USD swap pair worth $2.10 million.

Traders in long positions were hurt the most, with $273 million longs liquidated across all major exchanges. Only $88 million worth of shorts were liquidated over the last day.

Altcoins like Ethereum Classic ETC/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Terra LUNA/USD saw larger-than-normal daily liquidations worth $9.75 million, $7.9 million, and $4.28 million, respectively.

Ravencoin RVN/USD appeared in the list of most-liquidated cryptos over 24 hours after the token extended an 85% week-long rally. The coin saw $2.61million liquidated in the last day.