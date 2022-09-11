ñol

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Muted: Are Traders In For Pain Ahead As Analyst Says 'Bulls Have Had Their Fun?'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
September 11, 2022 9:46 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin trade mixed ahead of fresh trading week
  • Analysts mixed on the near term, ahead of key U.S. inflation data on the horizon
  • Ethereum's move to a proof-of-stake model takes place this week

Bitcoin was in the green on Sunday evening, even as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.3% to $1.1 trillion at 8:20 p.m. EDT.

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin BTC/USD 0.75% 9.1% $21,800.95
Ethereum ETH/USD -0.7% 11.4% $1,761.84
Dogecoin DOGE/USD -1.8% 0.7% $0.06
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
Celsius (CEL) +14.8% $1.60
ApeCoin (APE) +10.65% $5.61
PancakeSwap (CAKE) +4.2% ​​$4.53

See Also: How To Get Free NFTs

Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum traded mixed, even as stock futures rose marginally. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were up 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively, at the time of writing.

Over the weekend, Bitcoin soared over the $20,000 psychological mark and touched a high of $21,760.28, while Ethereum touched a peak of $1,784.50.

“Bitcoin is welcoming the return of risk appetite and a falling U.S. dollar. The broad market rally has rejuvenated cryptos and that could continue if investors continue to look beyond hawkish central bank overtures and lingering recession risks,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA.

Michaël van de Poppe said that markets are not looking for “downwards continuation” and there’s even “strength to the upside” as altcoins are starting to shape better.

The cryptocurrency trader said on Twitter, “Could be a fun Q4 of this year.”

Justin Bennett struck a more cautious note and tweeted, “Bulls have had their fun, but the entire [crypto] market is sitting 5% below a massive resistance area.”

“Probably one more push higher before the next leg down.” The trader reminded his followers that U.S. inflation data is due Tuesday and Wednesday and to “expect volatility.”

Also expected this week is “The Merge” — Ethereum’s move from a proof-of-work mechanism to a proof-of-stake model, which is slated for Thursday.

CoinMarketCap said in a recent note authored with Glassnode that more than 11.2% of ETH’s circulating supply is now participating in the PoS consensus. 

Ethereum Issuance and EIP 1559 Burn Rates — Courtesy Glassnode

“Given on-chain demand, and thus gas prices are very soft at present, this highlights that with any meaningful pickup in gas fee pressure, ETH can be reasonably expected to become a net deflationary supply asset.”

Read Next: After Predicting Bitcoin At $100,000 Crypto Analyst Anthony Pompliano Now Says 'Price Predictions Are A Fool's Game'

