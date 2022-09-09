Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96, was interested in a journal sent to her at Buckingham Palace by the British Blockchain Association (BBA).

What Happened

The world's first peer-reviewed, scientific blockchain journal had been presented to the Queen by the British Blockchain Association. According to a 2020 Financial Times report, the Queen was delighted after reading articles about "Gender Change Information, Blockchain, and GDPR" and "Prefigurative Post-politics and Government Led Blockchain Projects."

"Her Majesty was interested to learn that the publication is the first open-access blockchain research journal available both in print and online," Poppy Whitworth from Her Majesty’s Private Secretary’s Office replied.

Following the Queen’s response, crypto exchange Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted in 2022, "Wonder how many #Bitcoin she (Queen Elizabeth II) owns."

Crypto Interest Among Royal Families

The British Royal Family has reportedly expressed a strong interest in investing in cryptocurrencies, according to several media reports.

Crown Prince Alois of Liechtenstein acknowledged his principality lacked the "internal expertise to do that [invest] directly" but stated digital currencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USD were "something to look into further in the future."

In an interview with CNBC, Prince Alois showed interest in the possible uses of blockchain, the ledger technology that underpins Bitcoin, for improving national administrative processes.

“Blockchain will change a lot of things. It could even help make our state more efficient the way it is administered,” Liechtenstein’s Crown Prince was quoted as saying.

NFTs of Her Majesty

An Ethereum ETH/USD NFT effort, QueenE Dao, began hosting auctions for a single Ethereum NFT picture of the Queen at the beginning of July. The plan was to regularly release new procedurally produced works for the duration of the Queen's reign. It was apparently designed by Web3 creator Fabio Sevá and the unknown, mladen.eth.

It launched its final auction for the collection.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s Stand on Crypto

In 2018, the newly elected prime minister of the U.K., Liz Truss, expressed support for cryptocurrency.

"We should welcome cryptocurrencies in a way that doesn't constrain their potential. Liberate free enterprise areas by removing regulations that restrict prosperity,” the Prime Minister said.

Photo: Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock