ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Vitalik Buterin: Merge May Not Be Happening Today But It's Still An Important Day

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 6, 2022 9:00 AM | 1 min read

Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin clarified that the Merge event is still a few days away — but Tuesday's networks upgrade is still significant for the blockchain.

What Happened: Buterin took to Twitter to state that although the Bellatrix hard fork would go live on Tuesday, the actual Merge will take place only around Sept. 13 and Sept .15.

The Bellatrix hard fork prepares the chain for the Merge, the Ethereum co-founder said, urging network participants to update their clients so that the event can go ahead as planned.  

Last month, the Ethereum Foundation said that today’s network upgrade would set the Merge in motion after it hits an epoch of 144896 on the Beacon Chain at around 11:34:47 AM UTC on Sept 6.

According to data from Ethernodes, around 72% of ETH nodes have already updated their nodes to be ready for the Merge.

See Also: HOW TO STAKE ETHEREUM

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,646, up 4.37% in the last 24 hours as per data from Benzinga Pro.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EthereumVitalik ButerinCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month