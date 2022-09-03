Hollywood actor Bill Murray saw $174,000 worth of crypto drained from his Ethereum ETH/USD wallet by an anonymous hacker.

What Happened: On Thursday, Murray raised 119.2 ETH for charity in an auction on Coinbase Global Inc’s COIN NFT marketplace. The winning bid was worth $185,000 at the time and represented a one of one collectible that earned the holder a beer with the actor.

Only a few hours after the auction closed, a hacker attacked Murray’s personal ETH wallet and drained about $174,000 worth of Wrapped Ethereum WETH/USD in a series of transactions.

Today a hacker stole $174K from Bill Murray's charity nft project So what happened next?



Hacker swapped majority through 1inch then sent everything to 0xada then sent it to Binance, HitBTC and FixedFloat (didn't use TornadoCash) pic.twitter.com/IeKryS4eGY — OKHotshot (@NFTherder) September 2, 2022

On-chain analyst OKHotshot, on Twitter, noted that the hacker swapped the majority of stolen crypto through decentralized exchange 1inch, before moving it on to centralized platforms like Binance and HitBTC.

The analyst noted that the hacker did not use sanctioned coin mixer Tornado Cash TORN/USD to move the stolen funds, and speculated that the hacker may be a U.S. resident.

“Crosschecking data at Coinbase, HitBTC and Binance may proof succesful [sic] in locating the culprit. Very sad that 95% of funds intented for charity was stolen,” he said in a tweet.

Gavin Gillas, CEO of Project Venkman, Murray’s NFT Consultancy, said the wallet security team had moved the rest of the actor’s high-value NFTs into two safehouse wallets before the hacker was able to steal the digital collectibles. Gillas also said that blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis was looking into the theft.

Price Action: As per data from Benzinga Pro, ETH was trading at $1,547, down 5.4% over 24 hours.

Photo: Courtesy of Paul Sherwood on flickr