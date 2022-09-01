EXCLUSIVE: The Meta Park Pass Launching This Month Can Identify Real Users In Web3

Blockchain-based virtual reality interactive platform Aftermath Islands Metaverse, along with Liquid Avatar Technologies, is launching a Meta Park Pass, a digital identity credential that allows users to prove themselves as a real person without disclosing personal information.

Liquid Avatar Technologies is a blockchain and fintech solutions company focused on digital identity, integrated avatars and the metaverse.

The Web3-based digital identity credential can be used for any website, gaming platform, eCommerce site and other online platforms, the companies said Thursday.

The Meta Park Pass is expected to launch in mid-to-late September.

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Is First To Use Meta Park Pass

Aftermath Islands Metaverse said it will be the first entity to use the Meta Park Pass, which can be used at all participating metaverses or platforms without having to create new credentials.

The pass uses a scannable QR code to sign in along with a user’s biometrics, eliminating the need for usernames and passwords and potentially reducing the opportunity for fraud.

Meta Park Pass Aims To Improve Social Engagement, Reduce Costs

“Web3 and the Metaverse give us an opportunity to reset some of the deficiencies that we've come to just accept. With the Meta Park Pass we can create assurances, increasing safety, and privacy and reducing fraud for all,” David Lucatch, managing director of Aftermath Islands, told Benzinga.

He added that higher levels of assurance can be created to ensure people who are being engaged with are real in the absence of personal data.

Knowing that participants are not bots can improve engagement and reduce costs, increasing value in the ecosystem, Lucatch said.

In a press release, the company said the Liquid Avatar mobile app and Meta Park Pass support the migration from Web2 to Web3 and make it simple for users to engage with a partner website, Metaverse, or a platform.

By scanning a QR code or activating through a mobile URL, the user is prompted through their mobile device to accept the credential request and to verify that request with their biometrics.

The verified credential will be passed to the site or platform and facilitate a login for the user.

“Liquid Avatar Technologies mission is to usher in Web3 technologies that give the power back to the individuals. Our tools empower people to own, manage and control their identity and digital footprint,” said RJ Reiser, chief information officer of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

“Aftermath Islands’ Metaverse is an ideal showcase for our Meta Park Pass which will allow users to prove that they’re real people and allow businesses and partners a higher level of assurance in their marketing and promotional activities, potentially creating more value for everyone,” he said.

Courtesy photo.