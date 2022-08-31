ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Bitcoin, Ethereum Outdo Dogecoin Amid Stock Market Turmoil: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto's 'Next Major Move' After This Key US Data

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
August 31, 2022 9:05 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum in green, while Dogecoin falls
  • Analyst sees monetary tightening as a possible boost for BTC, ETH
  • BTC supply on exchanges falls; market intelligence platform points to hodlers

The two largest coins rose over the last 24 hours on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 0.7% to $976.6 billion at press time.

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin BTC/USD 1.2% -6.05% $20,082.73
Ethereum ETH/USD 1.8% -6.05% $1,557.15
Dogecoin DOGE/USD -0.4% -9.6% $0.06
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
Lido DAO (LDO) +10.4% $1.97
Chiliz (CHZ) +9.7% $0.21
Curve DAO Token (CRV) +8.2% ​​$1.15

See Also: How To Get Free NFTs

Why It Matters: Ethereum’s intraday gains were better than Bitcoin’s at press time. Cryptocurrencies shrugged off the weakness seen among stocks.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were down 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively, with U.S. stocks ending August in the red.

“Bitcoin is hovering around the $20,000 level despite global stock market weakness. The next major move for Bitcoin will likely come after the nonfarm payroll report, which could show signs of cooling and prompt a short-term relief rally,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Martin Hiesboeck, head of blockchain and crypto research at multi-asset digital trading platform Uphold, said, “We do not expect [Bitcoin] & Ethereum to suffer from the monetary policy per se. Further tightening is necessary to bring prices down.”

“If and when they do, investors will have more disposable income to return to the digital asset market. However, tightening will also lead to trouble in the bond market (Italy first), and housing market (USA) and lead to job losses.”

Michaël van de Poppe noted on Twitter that Bitcoin is holding a crucial level and has had a “swift bounce back.”

“This has to continue in the coming hours and break $20,250 if it wants to show strength and follow this path,” said the cryptocurrency trader.

More upside could occur for cryptocurrencies if the dollar index breaks the 108.62 level said Justin Bennett on Twitter.

“Maybe a test of 107, followed by a higher high in September toward 112-113,” said the trader — adding, “No change to the macro outlook.”

The dollar index is a measure of the U.S. currency’s strength against a basket of six international currencies. At press time, it stood at 108.99, a 0.26% rise intraday.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s supply on exchanges continues to dwindle, according to Santiment. The market intelligence platform said during downtrends it is “familiar” to see hodlers “making up a greater percentage of overall supply held.”

Read Next: Most Of Crypto 'Still Junk,' JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says — Despite Bank's Increased Interest In DeFi

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoindogecoinEthereumCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month