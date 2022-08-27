Kevin O'Leary Says Bitcoin Won't Break Above $25,000 Until This Happens

O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary has once again spoken about Bitcoin BTC/USD and the sustainability of holding the apex crypto.
In a recent interview with Stansberry Research, O'Leary, who will be speaking at the 2022 Benzinga Crypto Conference on Dec. 7, said that the price of Bitcoin is stagnating because of the lack of cryptocurrency regulation, and the present market needs policy and regulation.
"I predict crypto, particularly Bitcoin, will be locked between $20,000 and $25,000 until we get a policy. It's not going to go anywhere because there are not enough buyers," O'Leary said.
Regarding how the regulated market will benefit the crypto community, O'Leary said, "Crypto is not yet a real asset class because it hasn't been regulated yet. So for all the excitement about it, and one of the reasons I'm long… is that I believe over the next two to three years, we will get regulation. And then finally we can get institutional participation."
Also Read: Why Kevin O'Leary Says A New Digital Economy Is Emerging
Earlier this month also, he advocated for a strong system to regulate the crypto market. He had said there is an ongoing battle between the SEC and other regulators regarding crypto, NFTs, and different crypto market-related products.
Are you ready for the next crypto bull run? Be prepared before it happens! Hear from industry thought leaders like Kevin O’Leary and Anthony Scaramucci at the 2022 Benzinga Crypto Conference on Dec. 7 in New York City.
O'Leary spoke about pension and sovereign wealth funds and said there would be no underlying bid if they were not allowed to buy various asset classes. This is one of the primary reasons we can't get Bitcoin above $24,000, he explained.
"It's hard because there's not a large constituency that's permitted to buy it yet, particularly Bitcoin and Ethereum," he concluded.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $20,003, down 3.17% in the last 24 hours, and 6% lower in the last seven days.
Photo: Courtesy of Ontario Chamber of Comm on flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.