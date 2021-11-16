Mark Cuban Buys $50,000 In Carbon Offset Tokens, Puts Them On-Chain Every 10 Days

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 16, 2021 11:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Mark Cuban Buys $50,000 In Carbon Offset Tokens, Puts Them On-Chain Every 10 Days

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban revealed that he has been increasingly involved in the process of tokenizing carbon offsets on the blockchain.

What Happened: In a series of tweets, Cuban said he was been buying $50,000 in carbon offsets every 10 days and then putting them on-chain as Base Carbon Tonnes (CRYPTO: BCT).

BCT are reference tokens that represent one tonne of carbon from the carbon credit issuer Verra’s Verified Carbon Unit registry from 2008 or later.

The BCT tokens are bridged onto Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) by the Toucan Protocol. Meanwhile, decentralized autonomous organization KlimaDAO aims to drive BCT’s price up and has accumulated over 9 million tonnes of carbon offsets worth $100 million to date.

“KLIMA has been operational for less than 1 month. And it’s a DAO. Which means it’s direction is controlled by those who are in the community. So the opportunity is there for all of us to set the direction,” said Cuban.

“I’m still learning, with a long way to go, but I don’t know why the platform couldn’t apply the same approach to removal that it has to offsets,” he added.

KlimaDAO is in Cuban’s portfolio of investments, although the size of the investment remains undisclosed.

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia Commons.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Dogecoin, Polygon, Bitcoin Cash Amongst Top Crypto Movers

Dogecoin, Polygon, Bitcoin Cash Amongst Top Crypto Movers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Ethereum Whale 'Gimli' Adds 31B Shiba Inu Tokens To $45M Holdings

Ethereum Whale 'Gimli' Adds 31B Shiba Inu Tokens To $45M Holdings

One of the largest Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) holders added $1.7 million more to his $45 million SHIB portfolio. read more
Shiba Inu's Insane Return On Investment: How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1K One Year Ago

Shiba Inu's Insane Return On Investment: How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1K One Year Ago

Contending memecoin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is purportedly the cryptocurrency with the highest one-year return on investment. read more
$55M Stolen As DeFi Protocol bZx Is Compromised Again

$55M Stolen As DeFi Protocol bZx Is Compromised Again

Multi blockchain-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol bZx (CRYPTO: BZRX) has been compromised with significant funds siphoned out of its lending ecosystem. read more